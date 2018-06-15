Trump insiders are said to be encouraging pardon for 'junk bond king' Michael Milken

“When a man of your power in the financial world, at the head of the most important department of one of the most important investment banking houses in this country, repeatedly conspires to violate, and violates, securities and tax laws in order to achieve more power and wealth for himself and his wealthy clients, and commits financial crimes that are particularly hard to detect, a significant prison term is required in order to deter others,” the judge said at Milken’s November 1990 sentencing hearing.