Senate expected to confirm Mnuchin for Treasury secretary — then he'll have a lot of work to do

The Senate is expected to vote Monday to confirm Wall Street executive Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary despite strong Democratic opposition fueled by foreclosures at Pasadena’s OneWest Bank when he headed it after the financial crisis.

Following a bruising confirmation battle that included accusations of false statements and a Democratic boycott of a committee vote on his nomination, he’s set to become one of President Trump’s top Cabinet officials.

Once confirmed, he would face a packed agenda.

A wealthy hedge fund manager and Hollywood movie producer, Mnuchin would be a key administration player on boosting economic growth. He would take office with some key looming deadlines, including a need to increase the debt limit next month and to decide by April 15 whether to label China a currency manipulator and possibly trigger a trade war.

“Under any objective standard, Mr. Mnuchin has ample experience, credentials and qualifications for this important position,” Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) said Monday, decrying what he called “continual and pointless delays” of his confirmation by Democrats.

Senate Democratic leaders made Mnuchin (pronounced Mah-NEW-shin) one of their leading targets for defeat among Trump’s nominees. Most, if not all, Senate Democrats are expected to vote against his confirmation

“Mr. Mnuchin is the ultimate Wall Street insider,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said Friday in urging her colleagues to reject his nomination.

“If Wall Street threatens to blow up the economy again, does anyone seriously expect Mr. Mnuchin to get tough with his old buddies and tell them to knock it off?” she said, noting Mnuchin spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., among other Wall Street jobs.

Mnuchin, 54, who was Trump’s campaign finance chairman, would have a lot on his plate as head of a sprawling agency that will play a central role in many of the administration’s top initiatives. They include cutting corporate taxes, reducing financial regulations and taking a tougher stance on economic relations with China.

“He has a heavy load in front of him. The president has charged him with many things,” said James Ballentine, executive vice president of congressional relations and political affairs at the American Bankers Assn., an industry trade group. “I can’t even begin to imagine what’s awaiting him on Tuesday morning.”

If confirmed, Mnuchin would arrive at his office, a stone’s throw from the White House, facing a calendar with key dates circled in the coming weeks.

By March 17, Mnuchin would need to persuade Congress to increase the nation’s debt limit. If he can’t, he would have to start using a series of so-called extraordinary measures to extend the deadline for several weeks to avoid a U.S. default on its debt.

The Trump administration is expected to face less resistance from Republicans to a debt limit increase, but there are some conservatives who still might push for budget cuts in exchange for such a move.

On the same day, he’d be scheduled to begin two days of meetings in Germany with finance ministers of the world’s advanced economies at a G20 summit, amid a rocky start for Trump on international relations.

By April 15, Mnuchin would face a statutory deadline to inform Congress if the Treasury Department will label China a currency manipulator.

Trump promised during his campaign to direct his Treasury secretary to take that step, which would trigger negotiations to resolve the matter. If those talks fail, the U.S. could levy sanctions that might lead to a trade war.

Keeping currency exchange rates artificially low makes a country’s products cheaper to buy abroad, boosting exports. China has faced allegations of manipulations in the past, but since 2014, financial markets have been pushing down the value of its currency and China has been trying to intervene to keep the value up.

“If confirmed, I intend to review the issue of Chinese currency manipulation,” Mnuchin said in written responses to senators’ questions. “Currency manipulation is a serious infraction of free trade principles and needs to be effectively addressed.”

And by the first week of June, Mnuchin would have to report to the White House about changes needed to financial regulations under an executive order Trump signed Feb. 3. The order directed the Treasury secretary to consult with regulators and review the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, which Trump has pledged to dismantle.

Mnuchin told senators that “taking a fresh look at all aspects of the Dodd Frank legislation should be one of our highest priorities.”

“It’s an extremely large agenda,” said Edward Mills, a financial policy analyst at investment bank FBR Capital Markets. “It’s taxes. It’s trade. It’s Wall Street reform. It’s economic growth. It’s China.”

Mnuchin would take office with a lot of question marks about his views on key issues, said Aaron Klein, policy director of the Center on Regulation and Markets at the Brooking’s Institution think tank.

“He has no public policy track record,” said Klein, who was a Treasury official during the Obama administration. “The only thing we know about his policy stances come from his confirmation hearing, which is a pretty limited view into what he might do as Treasury secretary.

Democrats strongly opposed Mnuchin’s confirmation. They said he helped rich hedge fund clients shelter their wealth offshore while at the same time leading a “foreclosure machine” at OneWest.

Mnuchin blamed the large number of foreclosures on bad loans he inherited when he led a group of investors that purchased and renamed the failed IndyMac Bank, which was a leading subprime mortgage lender.

“Since I was first nominated to serve as Treasury secretary, I have been maligned as taking advantage of others’ hardships in order to earn a buck,” Mnuchin told Senators at his Jan. 19 confirmation hearing. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”