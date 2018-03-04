You may be good with money, but if sister didn't ask your opinion, butt out

What you did do was call yourself a busybody. You might want to reflect on what causes you to repeatedly offer advice to people who aren't interested in hearing it. Those of us who are "good with money" often feel justified in lecturing those who aren't, or who have had (as you put it) bad luck financially. Our advice is seldom welcomed, though, and can be more about making ourselves feel superior than really helping someone else. Giving unsolicited advice is actually a terrible habit, and a hard one to break since it's so deliciously enjoyable (although not for the recipient, obviously).