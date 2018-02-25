A husband's death. A pile of bills. Now what?

Dear Liz: Please explain to me how one's credit depreciates. After paying off my home, my credit score went from mid-700 to mid-600. There were no changes or inquiries. I built it back up to 734, got into a tight spot and took a loan from my bank. I just checked the score again and now it's 687. I have not been late or missed a payment. I thought keeping current on all payments and in some cases paying more would help, but it's not. I need some help and direction.