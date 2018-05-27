When buying a car, be strategic with your money. Here's how

Dear Liz: My son, 27, has a 2009 car that needs a new engine and is not running. The engine would cost $6,100 to replace, which is money he doesn't have. He owes $10,000 on his car loan at 6% interest. The car would be worth only about $4,500 if it were running.
Should he sell the car to a junkyard for $200? Should he refinance the car loan for the remaining months he'll make payments and also try to get the interest rate reduced?
He also wants to buy a 2016 car for around $18,900. He needs the car to get to work every day. Should he buy this car and have two car loans? Or should he look for an older car for now, until he gets the "upside-down" loan paid off?
Answer: It's unfortunate that your son's response to overspending on one car is to overspend on a replacement.
Let's go over some basics of smart vehicle ownership. In general, we should avoid borrowing money to pay for assets that lose value — and a car is pretty much the definition of an asset that loses value. New cars depreciate by about 20% as soon as you drive them off the lot and lose roughly half their value in the first three years. The vast majority continue losing value until they're sold for scrap. Only a handful of classic cars ever appreciate.
That means paying cash for cars is usually the smart move. Since most people can't swing that, at least at first, the next best policy is to make large enough down payments so the cars we buy aren't upside down, or worth less than what we owe.
When people are upside down on vehicles, the best practice is typically to "drive out" of their loans. That means continuing to make payments until they own the cars free and clear. Ideally, they would then keep the cars until they've saved enough to make substantial down payments on the replacement vehicles or buy a replacement outright.
Pouring more money into this particular car probably doesn't make much sense. Your son probably won't be able to refinance, since he has no equity in the vehicle. He might be able to roll the negative equity into a loan on a new car, but that would leave him in an even worse financial position: more deeply upside down and probably paying a higher interest rate.
Your son should consider getting a personal loan, perhaps from a credit union, to pay off the balance. Instead of spending nearly $20,000 on a 2-year-old replacement, he should aim to spend $3,000 to $5,000 on a good, reliable older car. If he can pay cash, great. If not, he should work to get both loans paid off as quickly as possible and start saving for the next car.
Giving a gift with a built-in loss
Dear Liz: You recently answered a question about the tax implications of gifting stock to children. You mentioned that if the stock had lost value since its purchase, the children could use the loss to offset capital gains or, in the absence of gains, up to $3,000 a year of income, with the ability to carry over that loss to subsequent years until it's used up.
But if a stock has a built-in loss, why not sell it, realize the loss and give the kids the cash? That way, the loss is sure to be recognized unless the donor dies before fully utilizing the capital loss or the carryover. If the child really wants that particular stock, he or she can use the cash to buy it. The children would have to be mindful of the wash-sale rules that prohibit deducting a loss if a related party buys the same stock, but waiting 31 days would be enough to avoid that.
In my view, there's rarely a good reason to gift a stock (or most other assets) that has a built-in loss.
Answer: Exactly. Since the giver is often in a higher tax bracket than the recipient, selling the asset and taking the tax benefit usually makes more sense than transferring the shares.
Selling losing stocks is certainly better than bequeathing them to your heirs. The loss essentially evaporates at your death, because the assets get a new value for tax purposes, so no one gets the potential tax break.
Liz Weston, certified financial planner, is a personal finance columnist for NerdWallet. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the "Contact" form at asklizweston.com. Distributed by No More Red Inc.
