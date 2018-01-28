How to get a higher credit limit after the card company turns you down

At a minimum, you should consider consulting with an attorney to ensure you're not making obvious errors. Some of the do-it-yourself sites, including LegalZoom and RocketLawyer, offer the option to consult with a lawyer. RocketLawyer, a $40-a-month subscription service, has a seven-day free trial. LegalZoom sells a $269 living trust package that includes a 30-day free trial of its subscription advice service. After the free trial, the subscription costs $15 a month. Legal self-help site Nolo has an online living trust form for $60 that doesn't include advice, but you can use Nolo's attorney directory to find an expert you can hire for a review.