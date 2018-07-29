Do credit scores punish you for not carrying debt?

Your casual mention unfortunately reinforced the false notion that people who have obese bodies always are that way because they eat poorly or too much, while people with trim bodies are always that way because they eat wisely and exercise. That false notion just makes life harder for those of us who have obesity regardless of how we eat. I'm sure you didn't intend to make my life more difficult at all, but that's the effect that such casual allusions have. It would be best to stick with unassailable phrases such as "eating wisely."