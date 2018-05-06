If your job reimburses you for education costs, can you still get a tax deduction?

If they sell it soon after inheriting it, they won't owe much if any tax on the sale. If they hang on to it before selling, they'll owe taxes only on the appreciation that took place while they owned it. If they move in and make it their primary residence, they too could qualify for the $250,000-per-person home sale exclusion once they have owned the home, and used it as their primary residence, for at least two of the five years before they sell it.