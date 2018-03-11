At retirement, should you roll your 401(k) into your IRA? Think about these factors

Don't automatically assume that the luxuries you were able to buy with the extra money are now off limits. If you traveled more and enjoyed it, for example, that should still have a place in your budget. You could cut elsewhere to make sure travel is part of your life. If some of your spending didn't bring you much joy, though, pay attention to that as well. You may have started eating out more only to find your health suffered, or you didn't enjoy it that much, and you'd be fine doing that less often.