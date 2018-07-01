The future is bleak for charitable deductions, early retirees' healthcare costs

Dear Liz: In response to your response to the retired couple about healthcare costs. I wish everyone else could be informed about this. Healthcare costs in the individual market before the ACA were anything but affordable. I had to quit my job because my husband got ill in 2000. I was healthy and was paying at first $350 a month. Every couple of years it went up because I entered a new age bracket. I had to drop my coverage when premiums went to $800. And that was for a junk policy. I was hit by a car and I realized what it didn't cover. I almost went bankrupt, but was able to sue my own car insurance company so that I wouldn't lose my house. I finally was able to get on Medicare when I turned 65.