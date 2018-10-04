Why so many Americans still work multiple jobs in a strong market

One of them is Komi Assogba, who has been working two jobs for nearly 10 years. He’s a bellhop at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Arlington, Va., and a barista at a Starbucks in Washington. The 58-year-old former chemistry teacher said he quickly needed a way to support his family after moving to the United States from France in 2009 but lacked U.S. certification for education.