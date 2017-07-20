Elon Musk claims 'verbal' approval for East Coast hyperloop; city officials know nothing about it

Elon Musk said Thursday that he has received “verbal government approval” — but not a formal go-ahead — for his newest, tunnel-digging venture to build an underground, high-speed transportation system connecting New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Less than two hours after his first tweets announcing the verbal approval, the billionaire entrepreneur qualified his statements, tweeting: “Still a lot of work needed to receive formal approval, but am optimistic that will occur rapidly.”

A White House spokesman said there have been “promising conversations” with “Musk/Boring Co. executives” and that it was "committed to transformative infrastructure projects."

Officials from New York City, Philadelphia and Washington said they have had no contact with Musk about his hyperloop plans.

“Nobody in City Hall, or any of our city agencies, has heard from Mr. Musk or any representatives of his company,” Ben Sarle, deputy press secretary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, said in an emailed statement.

On Twitter, Eric Phillips, press secretary for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, quoted Musk’s tweet, adding: “This is news to City Hall.” When he was asked on Twitter what verbal approval would mean, he responded, “No clue.”

“This is the first we’ve heard of it, too,” said LaToya Foster, spokeswoman for Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser. “But we can’t wait to hear more.”

Mike Dunn, spokesman for the city of Philadelphia, said Musk has had no contact with city officials on this matter.

“We do not what he means when he says he received ‘verbal government approval,’” Dunn said in an email. “There are numerous hurdles for this unproven ‘hyperloop’ technology before it can become reality.”

Musk, who also serves as chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla Inc., tweeted that the transportation system, known as the Hyperloop, would connect each city center with “up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators in each city.” He added that travelers on the Hyperloop could get from New York to Washington, D.C., in 29 minutes.

Musk first publicly mused about the Hyperloop — low-friction tubes through which passengers would speed in pods — in 2012, then released a blog post a year later that gave more details on the design. At the time, he said the transportation system would move passengers from Los Angeles to San Francisco in 30 minutes at speeds of up to 760 mph.

But, so far, Musk has let other entrepreneurs run with the idea. Two Los Angeles start-ups focused on hyperloop technology have emerged, and Hawthorne-based SpaceX hosted a student hyperloop pod competition last year.

In December, Musk said he would build a tunnel-boring machine because traffic was “driving me nuts.” He called the project Boring Co. and has since periodically tweeted updates about a tunnel-digging machine he called “Godot” and the tunnel it has been digging near the SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne.

Boring Co. did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

