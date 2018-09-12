Sure, everyone loves low mutual fund fees. But the fee wars will encourage bad behavior

Sort of lost in the whole discussion about expense ratios is that there are still a lot of mutual funds that charge significant sales loads — fees paid when you buy or sell a fund — usually to pay for marketing and distribution. One might ask why someone would pay 4.5% off the top with no discernible difference in the quality of a fund. But fees on investment products can actually be good. Sometimes, such as with high commissions on stock trades, the sales loads ensure that investors are much less likely to churn their funds if they have to pay 2% to 5% each time they want to get in or out.