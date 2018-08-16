Trump administration nearing deal with Mexico on revised NAFTA — but issues with Canada remain

U.S. congressional rules on trade require that there be a 90-day period between the administration's notification of a deal and the actual signing of an agreement. Mexico's new president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was elected in July and takes the oath of office Dec. 1. That means a NAFTA agreement would need to be announced by the end of August to allow for the 90 days to pass and for the current Mexican president, Enrique Peña Nieto, to sign the pact before López Obrador takes office.