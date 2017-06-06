DWP pulls the plug on rebuilding natural gas plants for now

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has put a hold on a $2.2-billion plan to rebuild old natural gas power plants while it studies clean energy alternatives to meet electricity demands.

The decision announced Tuesday follows a Los Angeles Times investigation that showed the state is operating with an oversupply of electricity, driven largely by the construction of gas-fueled generating plants. The report found that the state’s power plants are on track to be able to produce at least 21% more electricity than needed by 2020.

Californians, meanwhile, are footing a $40-billion annual bill while using less electricity, paying $6.8 billion more than they did in 2008 when power use in the state was at its all-time high. Electricity consumption has since fallen and remained largely flat.

The DWP’s move to delay plans for the fossil fuel plants, which seemed all but set to be built, came as a surprise to clean-energy advocates, who hailed the decision.

“This is a great first step toward smart energy investments that save customers money, ensure the lights stay on and protect our health and environment,” said Graciela Geyer of the Sierra Club.

The environmental group said that if the utility had moved ahead with the $2.2-billion investment in repowering natural gas plants, it “would have blown an irreparable hole in city and the state’s hopes to achieve 100% generation” from clean energy sources.

Angela Johnson Meszaros, attorney at EarthJustice, said in a statement:

"As our city struggles with the worst smog we’ve seen in years, we appreciate that LADWP is taking some much-needed time to reassess its plans to build fossil fuel power plants. We look forward to the day that LADWP announces that we are going to power our city with 100% clean energy.”

The gas-fired generating units slated for demolition and rebuilding are located at the Scattergood, Haynes and Harbor electricity plants, which range in age from 34 to 67 years old.

DWP staff members told the utility’s’ commissioners Tuesday that the analysis of where the plants are needed would be completed no later than early 2018.

Funding to rebuild the power plants must be approved by the utility’s board of commissioners and the Los Angeles City Council.

