China critic set to assume more influential role in Trump White House

"We probably lost $504 billion last year on trade" to China, Trump said. In fact, Chinese imports last year were more than $505 billion, but the United States also exported $130 billion in goods, resulting in a merchandise trade deficit of about $375 billion. In addition to Trump's tendency to get the numbers wrong, economists have repeatedly noted that running a trade deficit does not mean that the U.S. has "lost" money — cheap imports have been a major factor in U.S. economic growth even as they have wiped out some manufacturing jobs.