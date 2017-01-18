Feds sue nation's largest student loan servicer, accusing it of cheating borrowers

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued the nation’s largest servicer of student loans Wednesday, alleging that Navient Corp. cheated borrowers, resulting in higher payments for Americans struggling to payback their student loans.

The federal consumer agency said that Navient, formerly part of Sallie Mae, “failed to provide the most basic functions of adequate student loan servicing at every stage of repayment for both private and federal loans.”

Navient, the agency claimed, provided student borrowers with inaccurate information, ignored complaints and processed payments incorrectly.

“For years, Navient failed consumers who counted on the company to help give them a fair chance to pay back their student loans,” consumer bureau director Richard Cordray said in a statement. “At every stage of repayment, Navient chose to shortcut and deceive consumers to save on operating costs. Too many borrowers paid more for their loans because Navient illegally cheated them and today’s action seeks to hold them accountable.”

The lawsuit claims Navient violated the Dodd-Frank reform act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act and the Fair Debt Collections Practices Act. The agency is seeking redress for borrowers harmed by the practices and to prevent any future harm.

In response, Navient called the bureau’s allegations “unfounded” and questioned the timing of Wednesday’s lawsuit, noting it came just days before the Obama administration is set to leave office.

“The timing of this lawsuit — midnight action filed on the eve of a new administration — reflects their political motivations,” the company said in a statement posted on its website.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau specifically alleged that Navient misapplied or misallocated borrowers’ payments and steered struggling borrowers into payment options that saddled them with higher costs.

Navient also failed to provide enough information on critical deadlines to renew income-driven repayment plans that lowered costs, the agency claimed. That caused students to miss enrollment, which “could have caused their monthly payments to jump by hundreds or even thousands of dollars,” the bureau said in a news release.

Navient services private and federal loans for more than 12 million borrowers, according to the agency.

