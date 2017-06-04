What to buy (and skip) in June

June is a time for dads, grads and newlyweds. But the month is also known for deals.

Buy: Swimwear and lingerie

The first things to put on your “to buy” list are swimwear and lingerie. In January and June, Victoria’s Secret hosts an insanely popular semiannual sale, and other retailers follow suit. This is the time to save big on bras, panties, swimsuits and the like.

Skip: Grills

June marks the official start of summer, which means almost everyone has grilling in mind. This higher demand equates to higher prices. If you can get by without hosting a barbecue in June, wait for prices to cool off later in the summer. As with most other timely purchases, the further into the season you go, the more you’ll save.

Buy: Gym memberships

Summer is one of the best times to purchase a gym membership because, as you probably guessed, demand isn’t as high.

You don’t have to settle for the advertised membership fee. Consumer Reports recommends negotiating the price. For instance, ask the gym to give you a free trial month or waive the initiation fee. The fitness center may be more willing to work with you if it’s behind on new customer sign-ups.

Skip: Brand-name clothing

Designer clothing sales will be great next month, in large part due to the Nordstrom anniversary sale. During this department store’s once-a-year sale, shoppers can save hundreds of dollars on top brands. In the past, the store has discounted items from labels such as Tory Burch and Marc Jacobs. This year’s sale begins July 21.

Buy: Movie tickets

If you’re looking to go to the movies for less, June is a perfect time. Each summer, movie theaters offer programs that let kids beat the heat and see children’s movies at discounted prices.

Check with your local theater to see if it will offer such a program. We’ve already spotted the Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse, which at participating locations will sell a $5 punchcard pass for 10 movies while supplies last, or $1 per person, per movie at the box office.

Bonus: Father’s Day sales

Father’s Day is June 18 this year, and if you need just the right present to show dad how much you appreciate him, retailers will be there to help you out.

In the past, we’ve spotted Father’s Day deals at places such as Sears, Harbor Freight Tools and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Many of these Dad-oriented sales will happen in the days leading up to the holiday, so in this case it can pay to procrastinate.

Courtney Jespersen is a staff writer at NerdWallet, a personal finance website.