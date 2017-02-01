Nestle USA to move headquarters from Glendale to Virginia, affecting 750 jobs

Chocolate maker Nestle is moving its U.S. headquarters from California to Virginia.

About 750 jobs are associated with the move.

Nestle USA, a subsidiary of Swiss-based Nestle, says it will formally announce the move Wednesday in Rosslyn, Va., with Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

The subsidiary is currently based in Glendale.

The new headquarters will be in the tallest building in the D.C. region. It has been vacant since its 2013 opening.

The Rosslyn area has suffered from a slowdown in federal job growth, and McAuliffe has been working to diversify northern Virginia's job base.

Nestle USA said the move brings its headquarters closer to its customers. The company said 85% of its top customers and 75% of its factories are in the eastern United States.

ALSO

L.A. start-up Flipagram is acquired by China's Toutiao

Senate panel approves Mnuchin for Treasury secretary after Republicans change the rules

Three new Netflix shows — including Drew Barrymore's cannibal comedy — help lift the Santa Clarita film industry