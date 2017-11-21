Net neutrality rules targeted for repeal by FCC chairman

The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday proposed repealing tough net neutrality rules for online traffic, following through on a promise earlier this year to roll back the controversial Obama-era regulations.

The move by Ajit Pai, a Republican appointed by President Trump, triggers another round in a fight dating to 2003 over whether the government should be actively involved in assuring the unfettered flow of information on the internet or leave it to market forces.

The agency now has a 3-2 Republican majority. Pai’s two GOP colleagues, Mike O’Rielly and Brendan Carr, are expected to support the repeal when the FCC votes on it on Dec. 14

“Under my proposal, the federal government will stop micromanaging the internet,” Pai said in a written statement.

“Instead, the FCC would simply require internet service providers to be transparent about their practices so that consumers can buy the service plan that’s best for them and entrepreneurs and other small businesses can have the technical information they need to innovate,” he said.

The current rules prohibit AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp., Charter Communications Inc. and other internet service providers from blocking websites, slowing connection speeds and charging extra for faster delivery of certain content.

To enforce the rules, the FCC classified broadband as a more highly regulated utility-like service under Title 2 of the federal telecommunications law. That allowed oversight of online privacy to shift to the FCC from the Federal Trade Commission.

Under Pai’s plan, which he said would be publicly released Wednesday ahead of next month’s vote, the FTC would resume policing internet service providers for online privacy.

This spring, Trump signed legislation passed by Congress overturning new privacy regulations enacted by the FCC last fall on a party line vote when the agency was controlled by Democrats.

Public interest groups and liberal activists have strongly supported the rules and were outraged by Pai’s proposal.

“If the FCC approves this proposal, it would be an enormous loss for consumers,” said Jonathan Schwantes, senior policy counsel for Consumers Union.

“Repealing the net neutrality rules would give internet service providers more power and control over the websites we can visit, and it would make it harder for small businesses and innovators to compete online,” he said. “This move would likely lead to consumers paying higher prices for the internet access and speeds they have today.”

But telecommunications companies and conservatives adamantly opposed the rules. They cheered the proposed repeal.

“The removal of antiquated, restrictive regulations will pave the way for broadband network investment, expansion and upgrades,” said Jonathan Spalter, chief executive of USTelecom, a trade group whose membership includes AT&T and Verizon Communications Inc.

“FCC Chairman Pai’s proposal to restore the smart, common-sense, bipartisan policies that allowed the internet to flourish is a critical step toward closing the digital divide and ensuring net neutrality protections for all,” Spalter said.

Pai called for a repeal of net neutrality rules in April and the Republican-controlled FCC voted 2-1 along party lines a month later to begin a formal rule-making process.

The agency received more than 22 million comments about the fate of the rules.

AT&T, other telecom companies and industry trade groups sued to block the rules in 2014, arguing the FCC exceeded its authority in approving the regulations.

Last year, a federal appeals court upheld the regulations. The ruling could make it difficult for the FCC to repeal the net neutrality rules, and public interest groups are expected to challenge the move in court.

UPDATES:

9:15 a.m.: This article was updated with additional details and reaction.

This article was originally published at 8:30 a.m.