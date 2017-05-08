John Oliver tries to save the tough net neutrality rules he championed

HBO’s John Oliver isn’t about to let the tough net neutrality rules he helped get enacted be erased without a fight.

Three years ago, a 20-minute net neutrality segment on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” went viral. It helped spur an outpouring of public comments that led the Federal Communications Commission to enact tough regulations protecting the free flow of online content.

Now, with current FCC Chairman Ajit Pai moving to dismantle the tough legal oversight behind those rules — which prohibit broadband companies from blocking websites, slowing connection speeds and charging for faster delivery of certain content — Oliver took to the airwaves again on Sunday night urging Internet users to tell the agency to leave net neutrality alone. (Warning: The video below contains profanity.)

John Oliver encourages people to voice displeasure to the FCC.

“Every Internet group needs to come together like you successfully did three years ago … gamers; YouTube celebrities; Instagram models; Tom from MySpace, if you’re still alive. We need all of you,” Oliver said.

“You cannot say you are too busy when 540,000 of you commented on Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement,” he said.

Oliver tried to rally support by portraying Internet service providers as eager to block competitors’ content. And he described Pai as a dangerous public official who has said he wanted to take “a weed whacker” to telecommunications regulations and vowed that tough net neutrality rules’ “days are numbered.”

“‘Days are numbered’ and ‘take a weed whacker’ are serial-killer talk,” Oliver said.

In his 2014 net neutrality piece, Oliver compared then-FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, a Democrat, to a dingo for initially pushing a compromise plan that fell short of the tough rules many consumer advocates were urging.

This time, Oliver aimed much of his fire at Pai, making fun of the Republican’s giant Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups coffee mug and frequent pop-culture tweets.

“Ajit Pai is the kind of guy who has a fun, oversized novelty mug and he is really proud of it,” Oliver said, later hoisting an even larger Reese’s mug.

But Pai is anything but the “fun, down-to-earth nerd” he portrays himself to be, Oliver said.

Pai, who was appointed to head the FCC by President Trump, is helping carry out the new administration’s efforts to reverse Obama-era initiatives, Oliver said.

“It seems that Trump-era will basically Ctrl-Z everything that happened on Obama’s watch,” Oliver said. “I genuinely would not be surprised if one night Trump went on TV just to tell us he personally killed every turkey Obama ever pardoned.”

Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera

