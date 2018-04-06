Nine West files for bankruptcy, plans to sell its namesake shoe brand and reorganize

Nine West carried one of the most severe debt loads in the retail industry. The company has been negotiating with its creditors at least since last year, with an eye on selling assets to raise cash. Authentic Brands Group will submit an initial bid for the Nine West and Bandolino footwear and handbag business, and an auction will test the market for higher offers, according to the statement. The profitable One Jeanswear Group, Jewelry Group, Kasper Group and Anne Klein businesses will be retained.