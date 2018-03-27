Cannabis company sells California town it envisioned as a marijuana resort, but pipe dream isn't dead

Once a booming mining town served by stagecoach and rail lines, Nipton was a ghost town when Gerald Freeman, a Los Angeles geologist who liked to look for gold in his spare time, rediscovered it in the 1950s. He and his wife, Roxanne Lang, bought it in 1985, and he spent the next 30 years restoring its hotel, trading post and its handful of houses, 10 miles off Interstate 15 in far eastern San Bernardino County.