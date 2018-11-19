Nissan plans to oust Chairman Carlos Ghosn over 'significant misconduct'

Nissan Motor Co.'s high-flying chairman, Carlos Ghosn, is to be dismissed after the company said an internal investigation found he violated Japanese financial law by under-reporting his income by millions of dollars and engaged in other "significant misconduct."
The Japanese broadcaster NHK said Ghosn was arrested Monday after he voluntarily submitted to questioning by Tokyo prosecutors. The prosecutors’ office did not confirm that.
The Yokohama-based company, one of the world's largest automakers, said the violations were discovered during an investigation over several months that was instigated by a whistle-blower. Ghosn, 64, also allegedly engaged in personal use of company assets, it said.
Nissan said it was providing information to the prosecutors and cooperating with their investigation. The allegations also concern a Nissan representative director, Greg Kelly, it said.
Together, the two allegedly under-reported their income by a combined $44 million, Japan's Kyodo News service reported.
Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa planned to propose to its board that Ghosn and Kelly be removed from their posts, the company said in a statement.
"Nissan deeply apologizes for causing great concern to our shareholders and stakeholders. We will continue our work to identify our governance and compliance issues, and to take appropriate measures," it said.
Ghosen has been credited with turning around Renault and Nissan, then becoming the driving force behind the Renault-Nissan Alliance. He has helped engineer a remarkable turnaround at Nissan over the last two decades, resuscitating the Japanese automaker from near bankruptcy after he was sent in by Renault.
He served as Nissan's chief executive from 2001 until April 2017, becoming chief executive of Renault in 2005, leading the two major automakers simultaneously. In 2016, Ghosn became Mitsubishi Motors' chairman.
Now the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance is among the biggest automakers in the world, selling about 10 million vehicles a year. Before joining Renault, Ghosn worked for Michelin North America.
For the last two decades, he has maintained an unusually high profile in a nation where foreign chief executives of major Japanese companies are still relatively rare.
The allegations are a serious blow at a time when Nissan and Mitsubishi Motor Co. are still overcoming scandals concerning their quality-testing reporting. Shares in Renault SA of France plunged 14% early Monday. The news of Ghosn's troubles broke after Japanese markets had closed for the day.