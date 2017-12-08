Beating expectations, U.S employers add 228,000 jobs; unemployment rate stays 4.1%

In the latest indication that the U.S. economy remains on solid footing, employers in the U.S. added a robust 228,000 new jobs last month and the nation’s unemployment rate held steady at a 17-year low of 4.1%.

The Labor Department’s report Friday cements expectations that the Federal Reserve will nudge up interest rates next week, and could set the stage for a quickening of rate hikes next year, especially if the Republican tax cuts take effect and add fuel to short-term economic activity.

Average wage gains picked up slightly in November from the prior month, but nonetheless remained at a mediocre 2.5% annual rate of increase seen in recent years — despite hopes that the tightening labor market would generate faster pay increases.

Job growth in November exceeded forecasts from many analysts who were looking for an increase averaging about 195,000. Manufacturing had another strong month of hiring, as did business and professional services. The construction industry and healthcare services also had a good month. Retailers added a middling amount of jobs.

Last month’s payroll gains followed an increase of 244,000 jobs in October. Both months’ numbers were likely inflated somewhat, making up for job growth that had plunged in September because of the hurricanes in Texas and Florida.

With the November statistics, monthly job growth has averaged 170,000 the last three months and 174,000 for all of this year. That is down from the 187,000 average gains per month in 2016, but still a healthy rate of growth that, if it continues, will likely pull more people into the labor force and push down the jobless rate.

UPDATES:

6:15 a.m.: This article was updated with staff reporting.

This article was originally published at 5:30 a.m.