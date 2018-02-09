Why your office is beginning to look like a forest

Healthy buildings have been on the rise for at least a few years. In 2014, two former Goldman Sachs Group partners launched the Well Building Standard, a set of guidelines for designing buildings to make people happier, healthier and more productive. (Think LEED certification, but swap environmentalism for health and wellness.) Workplaces that have clean air, an emphasis on walkability and healthy food — and meet a series of other criteria in seven categories — can achieve Well Building certification. The International Well Building Institute lists 545 office buildings around the world that qualify.