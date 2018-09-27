Advertisement

Gas prices in Southern California are rising toward $4 a gallon as crude oil prices climb

James F. Peltz
By
Sep 27, 2018 | 8:50 AM
Gas prices in Southern California are rising toward $4 a gallon as crude oil prices climb
Jessica Martinez of Sherman Oaks pumps gas in Van Nuys in May. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Gasoline prices are climbing toward $4 a gallon in Southern California, boosted in good part by a parallel rise in worldwide crude oil prices.

The average pump price for regular gas in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area stood at $3.736 a gallon Thursday, up nearly 60 cents, or 19%, from a year ago, according to the American Automobile Assn.

Advertisement

Prices for midgrade and premium blends have climbed to $4 or more a gallon at certain stations in the area.

The average regular price for all of California stood at $3.683 a gallon, up 18% from $3.114 a year ago, the AAA said.

Part of the increase reflects a 12-cent hike in California’s fuel excise tax that went into effect Nov. 1, 2017, bringing that state tax to 41.7 cents a gallon.

The sharp gains also stem from climbing oil prices. The price of the benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil for near-term delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 31 cents at $71.89 a barrel in morning trading Thursday.

The oil contract’s price has shot up more than $20 a barrel, or 39%, in the last 12 months after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia agreed in late 2016 to restrain crude production and ease a global oil glut.

President Trump’s decision this summer to reimpose sanctions on Iran, an OPEC member, also has helped lift prices by raising fears of curtailed Iranian exports, analysts said.

Advertisement
Advertisement