Gas prices in Southern California are rising toward $4 a gallon as crude oil prices climb

Gasoline prices are climbing toward $4 a gallon in Southern California, boosted in good part by a parallel rise in worldwide crude oil prices.
The average pump price for regular gas in the Los Angeles-Long Beach area stood at $3.736 a gallon Thursday, up nearly 60 cents, or 19%, from a year ago, according to the American Automobile Assn.
Prices for midgrade and premium blends have climbed to $4 or more a gallon at certain stations in the area.
The average regular price for all of California stood at $3.683 a gallon, up 18% from $3.114 a year ago, the AAA said.
Part of the increase reflects a 12-cent hike in California’s fuel excise tax that went into effect Nov. 1, 2017, bringing that state tax to 41.7 cents a gallon.
The sharp gains also stem from climbing oil prices. The price of the benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil for near-term delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 31 cents at $71.89 a barrel in morning trading Thursday.
The oil contract’s price has shot up more than $20 a barrel, or 39%, in the last 12 months after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia agreed in late 2016 to restrain crude production and ease a global oil glut.
President Trump’s decision this summer to reimpose sanctions on Iran, an OPEC member, also has helped lift prices by raising fears of curtailed Iranian exports, analysts said.