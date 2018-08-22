Lowe's closing Orchard Supply Hardware chain it acquired out of bankruptcy

All Orchard Supply Hardware stores in California and elsewhere will close by February, the company’s parent — home-improvement retail giant Lowe’s — announced Wednesday.
The chain, also known as OSH, has 99 locations in California, Oregon and Florida, as well as distribution centers, all of which will close. The move comes five years after Lowe’s bought most OSH stores out of bankruptcy following an ill-fated spinoff from the chain’s former owner, Sears Holdings Corp.
It also comes amid big changes at Lowe’s that may have sparked a rethinking of OSH’s place within the larger firm. Lowe’s named Marvin R. Ellison, the former top executive at J.C. Penney, as its president and chief executive effective last month.
Ellison told investors in a conference call Wednesday that OSH, which operates stores much smaller than Lowe’s locations, was not running well. Even if it were performing better, he said OSH could never become a big part of the company’s overall business.
“It became clear to me we wanted to be focused on our core retail business,” Ellison said. He added that even if Orchard were a much larger business, it would “have very small benefit to the shareholders.”
OSH last year posted sales of $600 million — less than 1% of Lowe’s overall sales of $68.6 billion, executives said.
Lowe’s had continued to grow the OSH chain until recently, opening a new location in East Hollywood within the last year and opening its first locations in Florida just two years ago.
Ellison on Wednesday said there “were some strategic decisions made that, if they had to be done over, would be done differently.”
He said Lowe’s will provide job placement services for OSH workers and that those employees will have priority when applying for positions at Lowe’s. He noted that 86% of OSH locations are within 10 miles of a Lowe’s.
Shares of Lowe’s were up 8.4% in morning trading to $108.11.