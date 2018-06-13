Regulator found 20,000 bad accounts at major banks. We still don't know which ones

The nation’s top bank regulator told members of Congress on Wednesday that his agency found about 20,000 accounts that may have been opened without customers’ authorization or had other problems during a review of the nation’s largest financial institutions prompted by the Wells Fargo & Co. scandal.
Facing questions from members of the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, Joseph Otting, head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, said less than half of those accounts were potentially unauthorized.
He also told members of the committee that it would be inappropriate for him to name the banks where unauthorized accounts were found because the results of bank exams are private — reiterating a stance his agency took publicly last week.
The agency, which regulates federally chartered banks, said it reviewed practices at more than 40 institutions, which it has not explicitly identified.
However, the OCC previously said it was requesting information from banks with assets of $10 billion or more, a list that would include national players such as JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, as well as mid-size and regional banks such as Los Angeles’ City National.
Otting also reiterated that though the OCC found some instances in which banks could not show that customers had authorized accounts, the agency “did not find pervasive or systemic issues.”
The review, which wrapped up at the end of last year, looked at accounts created over a three-year period, Otting said, estimating that the banks under review opened a total of more than 500 million accounts over that period.
The OCC started its review of accounts and sales practices in 2016 after regulators fined Wells Fargo $185 million for opening accounts without customers’ authorization. Later reviews found that as many as 3.5 million such accounts may have been opened by employees trying to meet aggressive sales goals.
In a letter to lawmakers on Monday, Otting said that some banks were giving employees credit for opening accounts even if those accounts were never fully activated or used by the customer, and even if accounts were funded with money transferred from another account at the same bank rather than with “new money.”
That’s how the incentive system worked at Wells Fargo, allowing workers to get credit for creating unauthorized accounts that were never used and funding those accounts by transferring money from a customer’s real account. The Los Angeles Times first reported on Wells Fargo’s practices in a 2013 investigation.
The letter noted that banks have since tightened their procedures and some are now contacting customers after a new account is opened to make sure they know about the account — something Wells Fargo started doing only after its 2016 settlement with regulators.
Still, Democratic lawmakers were not satisfied with Otting’s refusal to publicly name the institutions, especially since his letter noted that the OCC flagged more than 250 specific problems it wants individual banks to address.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) called that a “staggering” number of issues and said Otting should make public the names of banks where unauthorized accounts were found.
“Your examiners found evidence that there were banks that had opened accounts for customers without their consent, and you decided not to take any public enforcement actions against them?” Maloney asked. “I find that deeply disturbing.”
Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) also pushed Otting to name names, saying the agency should punish bad actors and reward good ones.
“Doing the investigation and then not holding people accountable publicly is creating a moral hazard,” he said.
Otting said 250 issues is a small number compared with the roughly 4,000 his agency is tracking at any given time.
OCC spokesman Bryan Hubbard said afterward that if those matters are not handled in a timely manner, “that may result in additional supervisory or enforcement action, which may include public enforcement actions.”
Otting will likely face similar questions Thursday when he testifies before the Senate Banking Committee.
That panel’s ranking Democrat, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, said Tuesday that he believes the OCC should not only name the banks where unauthorized accounts were found, but also information about how those banks plan to correct any consumer harm caused by their practices.
“The public deserves more information on the prevalence of fake account abuses and other sales misconduct at the big banks the OCC reviewed,” Brown said.