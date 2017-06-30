BUSINESS

Trump's Labor Department wants salary level to determine whether workers receive overtime

The U.S. Labor Department says it intends to consider salary level when determining who is eligible for overtime pay. But it hasn't yet set the maximum earnings a worker can have and still qualify for overtime.

That's according to a brief filed Friday with the federal appeals court in New Orleans in a case that debates whether President Obama's administration had the right to double the threshold to around $47,000.

The Trump administration is not endorsing that level. Labor Secretary Alex Acosta suggested to a Senate panel that he'd consider raising the threshold from roughly $24,000 to around $30,000 to keep up with inflation.

A federal district court in Texas put the Obama rule on hold last year, saying Labor focused too much on salaries and not enough on job duties.

