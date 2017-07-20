Bakersfield votes to end controversial program that funds energy-efficiency upgrades for homes

As energy-efficiency home improvements have exploded in California, so has the controversy over the government-supported financing program that’s helped spur the expansion.

So-called PACE loans, paid back through a property tax assessment, have been blamed by real estate agents for gumming up home sales, while some consumers have accused contractors of misrepresenting how the financing works and saddling them with loans they don’t understand and can’t afford.

Now, amid an uproar that has prompted proposed reforms in Sacramento, some municipalities are taking a second look at their participation.

On Wednesday, the Bakersfield City Council voted to end its program, making it the second government agency this month to do so in Kern County.

“This is a program that needs fixing, and if it can’t be fixed then it doesn’t belong in this community,” said Councilman Willie Rivera, who joined his colleagues in a unanimous decision to end the program.

Formally known as Property Assessed Clean Energy, PACE programs are typically established by local governments to help homeowners pay for energy-efficient appliances and equipment such as solar panels through loans that are repaid as line items on property tax bills.

Started in 2008 in California, residential PACE programs are now up and running in Florida and Missouri.

The programs can be a moneymaker for governments, which collect the loan payments and turn them over to the lenders, who pay and manage contractors that do the work and act as salespeople. If PACE bills go unpaid, a homeowner could lose their house to foreclosure.

Programs have also been established in other California counties, including Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego. And the three major lenders are based in the state — Renovate America of San Diego, Renew Financial of Oakland and Ygrene Energy Fund of Petaluma.

The lenders and contractors say most of their customers come away happy and point to low loan default and delinquency rates as evidence the programs are fulfilling a public service to reduce energy consumption and provide jobs.

“It’s created a ton of jobs for our company. We went from eight to 30 [employees] in the short time that PACE has been here,” Don Lanier of contractor Northwest Exteriors said at the council meeting Wednesday.

Renovate America, the largest PACE lender, also noted that, despite recent votes in Kern County to end the program, other municipalities are choosing to expand PACE, including in Tulare County just to the north.

Critics, though, counter that PACE causes too many problems, including killing or delaying home sales.

That’s because the loans are usually a first-lien item on a house. That means sellers often have to pay them off in full for a deal to go through, real estate agents say, because a buyer may not want to assume the loan, for example, or a lender won’t want to be second in line to be paid in the case of a foreclosure.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency has even barred mortgage giants Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae from purchasing loans on homes with PACE liens, cutting out a key source of financing for people trying to buy a home with a PACE loan.

Because of issues revolving home sales, the California Assn. of Realtors has emerged as one of the biggest critics of PACE and has pushed for reforms, including a bill that Gov. Jerry Brown signed last year that improved and standardized disclosure requirements.

The Bakersfield Assn. of Realtors went further and asked local officials to kill their programs. The effort drew allegations from a clean energy-backed group that the Realtors engaged in improper lobbying.

An attorney for the group, the Checks and Balances Project, said he suspects the Kern County Board of Supervisors violated the state’s open-meeting law, the Brown Act, when it voted last week to kill its PACE program in unincorporated areas.

The attorney, Karl Olson, said he believes the supervisors did so by meeting with the Realtors privately before the vote and agreeing to vote no.

As evidence, Olson cited a grant application that the Bakersfield group wrote to the statewide Realtors organization seeking funds to fight PACE.

“We have held preliminary meetings with local elected officials that are willing to lead the charge on a moratorium of local PACE financing and commit the necessary votes, but are asking for political cover via a grassroots mobilization, media and arguments,” Kim Schaefer, the government affairs director for the Bakersfield group, wrote last year.

Scott Peterson, executive director of the Checks and Balances Project, said the document provides fresh evidence that PACE has faced a coordinated attack by the Realtors and others to “undermine if not stop” the programs.

Peterson said his group aims to expose lobbyists who “block the growth of the sustainable economy” and has received funding from “clean-energy donors.” He declined to say if PACE companies provided funding.

Schaefer denied any violation of the Brown Act and said she met with members of the Kern County Board of Supervisors and Bakersfield City Council individually to share the Realtors’ concerns. She said PACE supporters did the same to offer a competing view.

The elected officials, she said, did not commit their votes and the wording in the grant application was only her “analysis based on positive conversations.”

The interim county counsel for Kern County told the Bakersfield Californian that “there’s been no violation of the Brown Act.”

