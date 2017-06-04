These loans were created to help homeowners, but for some they did the opposite

After nearly half a century at the house on South Sierra Bonita Avenue in Los Angeles, Ossie Hill wanted to spruce up the two-bedroom home she and her late husband purchased in the early 1970s.

But the 86-year-old didn’t have the money.

Then her daughter, Cassina Edwards, had an idea, recalling radio ads for a local home-improvement contractor: “We can help you. Low income. No credit check. Government program. Give us a call.”

So Edwards did.

Now her mother, who receives $11,600 a year from Social Security and suffers from dementia, is struggling with a roughly $50,000 loan paid through a $5,500 annual tax assessment — an increasingly popular form of home-improvement financing known as PACE.

Edwards said the contractor explained that “a government program” would help the octogenarian afford the improvements, but never explained how the payments would work or warned them Hill could lose her house if payments were missed.

The first $5,500 bill last year came as a surprise, said Edwards, who helps manage her mother’s finances. With her mother unable to afford it, it has gone unpaid.

“I want my mother to keep her home. This is all she has,” Edwards said on a recent afternoon, as Hill sat next to her, eyes closed, head rested on her cane. “It’s pretty sad that they prey on people for your lack of knowledge. If you came in and were truthful about it, this would have never happened.”

Consumer groups, regulators and lawmakers are increasingly raising concerns about Property Assessed Clean Energy loan programs, which are authorized by governments but largely administered and funded by private lenders. In particular, the focus is on independent solar, plumbing and roofing contractors who pitch the loans and sign up consumers through online software — a system that’s drawn scrutiny but helped the industry grow aggressively.

The total amount lent for residential PACE projects topped $1.5 billion in 2016, up from $350 million just two years earlier, according to trade group PACENation.

The loan programs are meant to serve a public good — allowing more people to finance solar and other energy-efficiency projects.

The loans are secured by a property lien and if unpaid a borrower can be foreclosed upon. Consumers put no money down and usually don’t pay anything for at least six months. Eligibility is largely based on home equity. Credit score and income are not a factor.

Many consumers simply know their loans as the HERO program, the name of the PACE program from the industry’s biggest lender, Renovate America in San Diego.

Critics say PACE can serve a worthy purpose, but worry too many consumers are agreeing to loans they don’t need or understand after being contacted by aggressive contractors, who often make cold calls or engage in door-to-door marketing.

According to lawsuits and interviews with borrowers and their advocates, some contractors are inflating the cost of their services and misrepresenting how much the loans cost or how they are paid back.

Contractors can get consumers approved on the spot, having them sign documents on a tablet computer — an experience advocates say can be confusing, particularly for elderly homeowners. Lenders then send final financing documents to homeowners for their signature, with the process taking a few hours to several days.

“They go out and push these sales and these projects without really any care whether people can actually afford it or not,” said David Hiller, a Pasadena attorney who has handled PACE cases for consumers. “It feels exactly like what was going on with mortgage lending precrisis.”

Cassina Edwards is upset over the possibility that her mother, Ossie Hill, 86, may lose her home to foreclosure due to non-payment for a PACE loan in Los Angeles.

The three major private lenders — Renovate America, Renew Financial of Oakland and Ygrene Energy Fund of Petaluma, Calif., — say most of their customers come away happy and point to low default and delinquency rates as evidence the programs are working.

Cisco DeVries established the first PACE program last decade while working for the city of Berkeley, later founding Renew Financial, where he is the chief executive. He says PACE has “democratized clean energy” by allowing consumers without much cash and less-than-stellar credit to fix their homes.

“We have had homeowners in tears” after they finally could finance repairs, DeVries said. “Any public policy, any private effort, by nature is going to be imperfect. But PACE has to be one of the most successful energy-efficiency programs in the history of the state and the country.”

The Western Riverside Council of Governments launched its PACE program in 2011 as a way to use private money to support a decimated construction industry and help homeowners conserve energy.

It has partnered with Renovate America and Renew Financial to offer loans and now oversees one of the largest PACE operations in the U.S., covering more than 380 municipalities statewide after it opened eligibility beyond Riverside County. In the last fiscal year, PACE fees accounted for $9.5 million of the council’s revenue, or 17.5% of its total budget, said Rick Bishop, the group’s executive director.

“Generally, it’s been really, really positive,” Bishop said of PACE. “We have hundreds and hundreds of really solid contractors. It’s a little disappointing the contractors are all getting painted with the same brush.”

A more typical experience, proponents say, is that of Lorri MacMillan, who last year used a $14,000 HERO loan to pay for an air conditioner. The Rancho Santa Margarita resident said her contractor didn’t misrepresent anything and Renovate called her to go over terms in detail — something the company said it began doing for every customer in recent months.

“It was a great process,” the 54-year-old bank systems analyst said.

PACE programs got their start in 2008 when Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed legislation that authorized the special type of financing.

To fund the programs, governments issue bonds backed by the borrower tax assessments and then typically transfer collection rights to private PACE companies. The firms take those assessment bonds and compile them into securities and sell them on Wall Street to finance new loans.

Across the nation, less than 1% of all securitized PACE loans that Kroll Bond Rating Agency tracks have defaulted, said Cecil Smart, a senior director at the company.

Renovate America said over the last five years, none of its clients have been foreclosed on for not paying their PACE loan, but nearly 80 homeowners with such financing, or 0.08% of the total, have been foreclosed upon after they didn’t pay their mortgage.

Consumer advocates say it's too early to tell if those rates will hold.

Renovate America has also drawn scrutiny from regulators following several Wall Street Journal stories, including one that revealed the firm paid the debts of some borrowers but didn’t tell bond investors. The company said it did so in 83 cases in which borrowers were confused about when their payments would start.