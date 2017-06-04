With some borrowers struggling with a new kind of home-improvement loan, reforms are on the table

Business has been good for contractors whose home-improvement jobs are financed by a new program known as PACE.

Lenders eager to fund the energy-efficiency projects that the financing pays for offer contractors online tools to manage their business and sign up customers.

For example, type in an address on a lender’s online portal, and if the homeowner likely qualifies, up pops how much money they can get.

That allows contractors to not only prioritize door-to-door sales by who qualified for the most funds, but allows them to pitch improvements requiring every cent.

“If they are qualified for $50,000, the contractor is going to try to sell the homeowner $50,000 worth of solar panels regardless if that house needs $50,000 worth of solar panels,” said Clark Calhoun, an attorney with Alston & Bird who is handling a case involving PACE loans.

PACE lending, hardly a blip a few years ago, is booming these days, in part because contractors have become enthusiastic salespeople taking advantage of participating lenders’ easy-to-use mobile and online systems. Underwriting largely based on homeowners’ equity that doesn’t take into account credit score or income has helped as well.

The financing programs, formally known as Property Assessed Clean Energy, are established by governments to help homeowners pay for energy-efficient appliances and projects through loans that are paid back as line items on their property tax bills.

The programs can be a moneymaker for governments, which collect the loan payments and turn them over to the lending companies, which pay and manage the contractors.

Now, the nascent industry is running into criticisms that all that easy money is roping unwary homeowners into taking out loans that they neither need nor understand.

Consequences could be dire, because if the five- to 30-year loans go unpaid, a borrower can be foreclosed upon — just as if a mortgage weren’t paid.

In particular, there have been accusations that contractors often misrepresent the financing and terms of repayment to clients, which has prompted the industry and government officials to undertake reforms. That includes a recent decision by the industry’s largest lender, Renovate America in San Diego, to stop revealing to contractors how much financing a homeowner qualifies for.

Rocco Fabiano, chief executive of Petaluma-based Ygrene Energy Fund, another big PACE lender, put his company’s reform efforts this way: “This is a continuous improvement process,” he said. “Every month we are getting tighter and better.”

PACE programs got their start in 2008, when then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed legislation authorizing municipalities to set up the special form financing to pay for energy-efficient home improvements.

The programs got off to a slow start, but have since expanded to other states. And with lending for residential PACE projects topping $1.5 billion nationwide in 2016, up from just $350 million two years earlier, the industry has caught the eye of regulators and legislators from Sacramento to Washington.

The California Contractors State License Board has asked the lenders to take a “more active role” to ensure contractors are properly trained to act as salespeople, a spokesman said, while a bill working its way through the California Legislature would write Renovate America’s recent change into law.

In Congress, two bills under consideration would treat the loans more like mortgages, and last year the U.S. Department of Energy released new consumer-protection guidelines, which call for tightening underwriting standards and contractor oversight.

The major private lenders say the vast majority of their customers come away happy. While not supportive of all reform efforts, the industry says it’s embracing many of them — some of which come from program proponents.

Last year, Gov. Jerry Brown signed new protections into law, including a requirement for improved, standard disclosure forms.

“The Governor continues to support PACE as a way for Californians to play their part in responding to a rapidly changing climate,” spokeswoman Ali Bay said in an email. “We’re open to additional opportunities to continue improving the program.”

California state Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), another supporter, has authored SB 242, a bill that would ban companies from revealing to contractors how much financing people were eligible for.

Skinner said that she’s heard anecdotal stories of hardship from PACE but that there have been “very few problems in California.” She said she modeled her legislation after the best-practices guidelines from the Department of Energy.

Her bill, now in the Assembly after passing the Senate last month, would also require PACE borrowers to state their income and lenders to make a “good faith determination” that a property owner has a “reasonable ability” to meet payments based on income, assets and current debt obligations.

Additionally, it would require forbearance programs to allow borrowers to catch up on delinquent loans. In some cases, lenders would have to independently verify income if an annual PACE payment reaches a particular size.

“I want PACE to grow, and if you have growth, you obviously want to make sure growth is as responsible as possible,” Skinner said.

Both Renovate America and Renew Financial, another big lender, said they support the bill and its income requirements, with Renovate adding it will start taking income into account during underwriting later this month.

Ygrene CEO Fabiano said his company doesn’t think the income requirements are needed but is supportive of the bill and “working with all parties” to craft good legislation.

But consumer groups say more needs to be done, and they aren’t convinced the income verification requirements are adequate.

Dipti Singh, directing attorney with pro bono law firm Bet Tzedek, said lenders still wouldn’t have to verify income for many people, including many low-income individuals and seniors on fixed income, whose annual payments would be below the threshold.

“We know from the recent foreclosure crisis that income and debt obligations can’t merely be stated — they have to be verified,” Singh said.

Though the PACE industry has been receptive to changes in California law, it strongly opposes an effort in Congress to put the loans under the federal Truth in Lending Act — a move that would treat the financing more like a mortgage and subject the lenders to oversight from the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Upon introducing their Senate bill, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) called PACE loans a “scam” and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said “residential PACE loans should have to play by the same rules as other forms of home financing.”