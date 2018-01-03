Pacific Union rebrands three Los Angeles home sales brokerages under its banner

Pacific Union International, the eighth-largest real estate brokerage in the country, is expanding into the Los Angeles market.

As part of the change, the brokerage’s name will immediately replace those of John Aaroe Group, Partners Trust and Gibson International on listing signs in front of hundreds of homes for sale in the county. Pacific Union bought the three independent luxury brokerages over the last two years.

The company also announced that Nick Segal, the former chief executive of Partners Trust, will become president of Pacific Union L.A., the Southern California branch of San Francisco-based Pacific Union International.

He now oversees more than 900 real estate agents in 20 offices on the Westside, San Gabriel Valley and San Fernando Valley under the Pacific Union banner.

Pacific Union L.A. has about 625 active listings of homes, condominiums and commercial properties for sale, Segal said, and plans to post new listings on its website before they hit the Multiple Listing Service.

“These are going to be vetted properties,” he said.

The supply of homes for sale in Los Angeles County is tight, he said, but “the market is steady.”

The company’s economist, Selma Hepp, predicts that the local median home price of $585,000 will rise 6% in 2018, 5% in 2019 and 2% in 2020.

“We’ve got more runway left in this market,” Segal said. “There is no precipitous crash [coming] that I can see.”

CAPTION White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. CAPTION White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. CAPTION It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. It’s the first time that a rock act hasn’t headlined the festival. CAPTION The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck led Bell Gardens on pursuit for more than an hour Wednesday that spanned three freeways and ended only after the vehicle’s right front tire disintegrated until it was on its rim only. The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck led Bell Gardens on pursuit for more than an hour Wednesday that spanned three freeways and ended only after the vehicle’s right front tire disintegrated until it was on its rim only. CAPTION Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's retirement opens the way for a widely expected Senate bid by Mitt Romney. Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's retirement opens the way for a widely expected Senate bid by Mitt Romney. CAPTION The University of Oklahoma's mascots, two ponies named Boomer and Sooner, made the trek to Pasadena for the 2018 Rose Bowl game. Two student groups, the RUF/NEKS and Lil' Sis, care for them. The University of Oklahoma's mascots, two ponies named Boomer and Sooner, made the trek to Pasadena for the 2018 Rose Bowl game. Two student groups, the RUF/NEKS and Lil' Sis, care for them.

roger.vincent@latimes.com

Twitter: @rogervincent