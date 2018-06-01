Voters choose sides in Palm Springs short-term housing rental war

On the other side are aggrieved residents who say weekend renters bring pervasive noise and a transient feel to their city. They contend that travelers dominate neighborhoods where up to half of some blocks are rented to vacationers and say residential areas were never zoned to generate business taxes. (In Palm Springs, short-term rentals are stays under 28 days that are levied an 11.5% transient occupancy tax or bed tax.)