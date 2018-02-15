Peter Thiel, retreating from Silicon Valley's tech scene, is moving to L.A.

Billionaire Peter Thiel, one of the most powerful men in Silicon Valley and its most prominent conservative, plans to move his home and personal investment firm to Los Angeles because he's disaffected with what he sees as the left-leaning politics of the San Francisco Bay Area, a person familiar with his plans said Thursday.
Thiel, 50, was a co-founder of PayPal Inc. and an early investor in Facebook Inc. — where he still sits on the board — and he has helped finance several other tech start-ups.
He's also a controversial figure in Silicon Valley because of his support of President Trump and other conservative causes.
He made a $1.25-million donation to help elect Trump and spoke on Trump's behalf during the Republican National Convention in 2016. His support of the president drew heavy criticism from his tech-industry peers, in particular within Facebook's ranks.
Thiel this year plans to permanently relocate his residence to his home in Hollywood, and he plans to move his Thiel Capital and Thiel Foundation organizations to a new headquarters in Los Angeles, according to a person familiar with his plans who was not authorized to publicly discuss them.
Another of his firms, the venture capital firm Founders Fund, will remain in San Francisco, the person said.
Thiel — whose net worth is $2.5 billion, according to Forbes — also has discussed with people close to him the possibility of resigning from Facebook's board.
The plans were first reported Thursday by the Wall Street Journal. Thiel Capital spokesman Jeremiah Hall declined to comment.
Thiel also funded a massive libel lawsuit on behalf of former wrestling star Hulk Hogan that shut down the website Gawker, years after Gawker disclosed that Thiel is gay. A Florida jury awarded $140 million to Hogan in 2016; the suit later was settled for $31 million.
Thiel, an avowed libertarian, has made no apologies for his support of Trump. He said in 2016 that he was surprised by what he called a "visceral reaction" in socially liberal Silicon Valley to his support of the president.
More recently, Thiel has said the Bay Area tech industry has become increasingly intolerant of conservative political views. "Silicon Valley is a one-party state," he said in January during an appearance at Stanford University.
"In the Bay Area, it's so concentrated, and tech dominates the civic culture," said Charles Moran, a GOP strategist based in L.A. who served as a Trump delegate alongside Thiel at the RNC in 2016. "There's a lot more diversity in the civic part of Southern California and Los Angeles. I think that will relieve some of the pressure Peter is facing if he wants to be engaged philanthropically and in the civic culture. And I welcome that. We need those types of society leaders here."
Southern California is a bastion of liberalism and Democratic support too, but it is also where some of the bigger names in conservative media — such as the Drudge Report, Breitbart News and the Daily Wire — got their start. Plus, Trump's Treasury secretary, Steve T. Mnuchin, senior advisor Stephen Miller and former chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon have backgrounds in Hollywood.
And despite California's reputation as a decidedly left-leaning state, it did give the conservative movement two of its most influential politicians: Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. Voters in the state skew more right the further removed they are from the urban centers of L.A. and San Francisco.
"Mr. Thiel understands that [Silicon Valley] is a monolithic culture and there's a political bubble there that doesn't match the reality around the country," said Eric Beach, the L.A.-based co-chair of the pro-Trump Great America PAC. "L.A. is more of a melting pot because you're surrounded by conservative areas like Orange County and the Inland Empire."
Nearly 52% of voters in L.A. County were registered as Democrats, while more than 18% were registered as Republicans, according to 2017 statistics from the California Secretary of State's office.
In San Francisco, Democrats represented nearly 58% of registered voters, while Republicans accounted for more than 7%.The counties that comprise Silicon Valley also were dominated by Democrats but had a greater proportion of Republican voters than San Francisco.
Thiel's gripe with the left, however, is more likely with his fellow millionaires and billionaires rather than ordinary voters. He famously clashed with fellow Facebook board member and chief executive of Netflix Reed Hastings over his support of Trump.
Thiel has long been identified with the libertarian movement — including some of its more quixotic ideas, like floating nation state cities in the open ocean. But he recently has espoused views in line with conservatives who back Trump's populist message. That includes a belief that America is in decline thanks to elites in Silicon Valley and Washington, D.C.
America "is on the Titanic and we're going to sink," he told the National Press Club days before the 2016 presidential election.
In addition to PayPal and Facebook, Thiel made early investments in Elon Musk's rocket maker Space Exploration Technologies Inc., or SpaceX, in 2008. He also helped launch Palo Alto software company Palantir Technologies Inc., which makes powerful data-analytics software used by military and intelligence agencies as well as commercial companies.
According to the person familiar with his thinking, Thiel's interest in moving to Los Angeles also stems from his view that the region's technology efforts are expanding, as illustrated by Hawthorne-based SpaceX and Snapchat maker Snap Inc., which is based in Venice.
Thiel, who earned an undergraduate degree and a law degree from Stanford University, also is among those who have questioned whether everyone with interests in high-tech inventions and entrepreneurship needs an expensive college education.
To that end, his Thiel Foundation offers a fellowship to young people who skip or drop out of college, offering $100,000 grants so they can pursue their ideas and business plans.
