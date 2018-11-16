PG&E stock soars most since 2001 after regulator eases fears related to California fires

PG&E was up about 35% at $23.92 a share around 9:15 a.m. Pacific time, after a roller-coaster ride Thursday in which the utility’s shares plunged the most since 2001. The shares were still down more than 45% for the year. Speculation on the utility’s future comes as state authorities investigate PG&E equipment as a possible cause of the deadliest blaze in state history.