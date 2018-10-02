SEC alleges $61-million Ponzi scheme by San Diego duo that lured investors with iPhone angle

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego federal court last week, accuses Jonny Ngo, 32, and Donato “Mick” Baca Jr., 36, of raising money from investors between 2013 and 2017 that was supposedly to be used to buy bulk electronics such as iPhone screens and drone aircraft overseas. These products were then to be distributed in the U.S. and sold at a substantial profit, investors were allegedly told.