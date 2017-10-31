Republicans’ deal to keep property tax deduction leaves California short of some other states

The decision by a key House Republican to maintain the deduction for property taxes but not for other state and local taxes is a victory for California but a bigger win for residents of other states.

While California has the highest top state income tax rate in the nation, the state ranks in the bottom third by one measure for property taxes, which have been limited since voters passed Proposition 13 in 1978.

However, the deal to keep part of the state and local deduction in the Republican tax overhaul bill set to be unveiled Wednesday still is a win for California.

It’s just not as big a victory as it is for New York, New Jersey and several other states where property taxes make up a larger share of the overall tax burden, said Jared Walczak, a senior policy analyst at the nonpartisan Tax Foundation.

“California receives a substantially high benefit from the property tax deduction,” he said. “It’s just that California receives such a disproportionate benefit of the overall state and local tax deduction that this looks more modest by comparison.”

In 2014, Californians claimed $70 billion in federal deductions for state and local income taxes but only $27 billion in real estate, personal property and other taxes, according to the California Franchise Tax Board.

But the property tax portion of the state and local deduction is more of a benefit to middle-class Americans overall than the broader state and local deduction, Walczak said. That’s because the value of property doesn’t increase as much as income for people who are wealthy.

“Someone who earns 10 times the median income is unlikely to have a house that is 10 times the median home value,” Walczak said.

U.S. households earning $500,000 or more annually claimed 7.1% of the overall value of the state and local deduction as a percentage of adjusted gross income. That percentage was only 1.1% for the property tax deduction, the Tax Foundation said.

The outline of the tax overhaul released in September by the White House and congressional Republican leaders proposed to eliminate the state and local tax deduction as a way of increasing federal revenue to pay for large corporate and other tax cuts.

The state and local deduction covers property taxes and either income or sales taxes. The Treasury Department estimated the deduction would reduce federal revenue by about $111 billion this year and about $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

Officials from California and other states that would be hard hit by the loss of the deduction cried foul and began lobbying to save it. Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, said he has agreed to keep “an itemized property tax deduction to help taxpayers with local tax burdens.”

One proposal would have kept the state and local deduction but limited it to individuals with adjusted gross incomes of no more than $400,000, or $800,000 for married couples.

The main drivers of the final deal were moderate House Republicans from New York and New Jersey, who threatened to oppose the bill if the state and local deduction was not at least partially saved. While some House Republicans from California raised concerns, they did not play a key role in talks to retain the deduction.

Consequently, the agreement to maintain the property tax portion of the deduction would be a greater benefit to New York, New Jersey and other states, particularly in the Northeast, where property tax rates are higher than in California.

California received the largest percentage of the value of the broader state and local deduction in 2015 — about 20% of the nationwide total, the Tax Foundation said.

California also received the largest benefit from the property tax deduction, but that was only about 15% of the nationwide total, the Tax Foundation said.

Digging deeper into the numbers, California ranked fourth — behind New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — for the value of the state and local tax deduction as a percentage of adjusted gross income for all state residents in 2015, the Tax foundation said.

But California was12th in the value of the property tax deduction alone as a percentage of adjusted gross income.

“States that rely more heavily on property taxes do a little bit better on this than California, which of course does have limitations on property taxes but quite high state and local taxes,” Walczak said.

California’s top state income tax rate of 13.3% was by far the highest in the nation last year. In comparison, the rate in New York and New Jersey was about 9%.

In an analysis this year of property taxes by personal finance website WalletHub, California tied for the 17th lowest rate. New Jersey had the highest rate.

jim.puzzanghera@latimes.com

Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera