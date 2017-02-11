How much could the Rams and Chargers make in their new stadium? We ran the numbers

The Rams and Chargers came to Los Angeles for one simple reason: money.

More specifically, the financial benefits from moving to the nation’s second-largest market and into a cutting-edge $2.66-billion stadium.

But how much will Rams owner Stan Kroenke and Chargers owner Alex Spanos benefit from settling in Inglewood?

It’s hard to say definitively, but, in sum, a lot.

Each team could top $350 million in annual revenue — considerably more than in either of their previous homes, according to a Times analysis and interviews with NFL team sources, academics and sports business experts.

What’s more, the owners could pocket hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars down the line as their teams appreciate in value.

But first, some disclaimers.

NFL teams — with the exception of the community-owned Green Bay Packers — are private enterprises and don’t release financial information.

There is also the complicated nature of the stadium project. The venue will be surrounded by a 298-acre mixed-use development featuring entertainment, retail, housing and office space that Kroenke is building and financing separately.

We focused exclusively on the costs associated with building the stadium and the revenue derived from it.

One crucial factor we can’t estimate is whether the Rams or Chargers — who managed a combined nine wins this season — will be worth watching in two and a half years. That could have a big effect on how much the teams might make on offerings such as luxury suites, tickets, parking and concessions.

We’ve also focused on the teams’ potential revenue, not their profitability.

But with pro sports teams, annual profit isn’t really the primary goal anyway. Some owners just enjoy the bragging rights and the possibility of a huge cash out if they sell. Teams in bigger markets are typically worth more.

Forbes magazine figured the Rams were worth $1.45 billion in their last year in St. Louis and doubled that to a whopping $2.9 billion after the team moved.

The Chargers’ value was put at roughly $2.1 billion last year, up more than $500 million from the previous year — an increase largely attributed to the team’s possible move to L.A. The valuation could climb further now that the team has relocated.

“The Spanos family might be willing to take losses in the short term because they’ll get billions when they sell,” said Rick Burton, a sports management professor at Syracuse University. “If the Clippers are worth $2 billion, what are the Chargers, who are in a larger league, suddenly worth?”

Personal seat licenses

The biggest single source of revenue for either team, and for the stadium where they’ll play, could be personal seat licenses, which have emerged over the past two decades as the NFL’s golden goose for funding stadium construction or renovations.

Seat licenses are a largely one-time source of funding that give fans the right to buy prime season tickets for years to come. Licenses are generally valid for the life of the stadium and fans can even resell them. But there’s a big catch: Fans have to buy season tickets each year — including to two preseason games — or forfeit the license.

Both the Rams and Chargers have noted on their websites that licenses will probably be sold for “most if not all” seats. Each team would keep 18.75% of its license revenue, with the rest going to pay for the stadium, according to a source familiar with the deal.

We estimate that the Rams and Chargers could each generate $97 million for themselves and a combined $842 million for the stadium. The Times has reported Kroenke plans to partially fund construction with a $1-billion bank loan, and both teams also can borrow $200 million from the league to help build the facility.

The seat license revenue estimate assumes both teams sell licenses for every seat in the new venue, and that they sell licenses for an average of $8,000 — the average price fans paid for seat licenses at Levi’s Stadium, home of the 49ers, where prices ranged from $2,000 to $80,000 per seat.

Team owners like seat licenses because they raise money for posh stadiums without tapping public coffers, which has become increasingly difficult.

For fans, though, seat licenses are an expensive gamble that may not pay off in the long run.

For some successful teams, such as the Steelers and Ravens, the value of seat licenses more than doubled as years passed and fans could profit by selling them. Fans of the recently woeful 49ers, with seven wins in the last two seasons combined, have not been so lucky.

Over the last 12 months, more than 900 seat licenses for Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara have changed hands through the stadium’s official secondary marketplace. Some have sold for more than their original face value, but the vast majority — nearly 800 — have sold for less. And almost 300 seat licenses have sold for less than half of face value.

If the Rams or Chargers sell seat licenses, it would be a first for Los Angeles professional sports.

“PSLs will be a moment of truth for L.A.,” said a representative of a competing sports enterprise who was speaking off the record. “The sticker shock will be incredible.”

TV deals, luxury suites

The biggest and most reliable source of annual revenue is what the 32 teams divvy up from the NFL’s billion-dollar TV deals, merchandise licensing and national sponsorships — think “the official (fill in the blank) of the NFL.”

For the 2015 season, that amounted to $222.6 million per team, according to a report from the Green Bay Packers.

Outside of the shared money, we estimate that the biggest source of recurring revenue for the Rams or Chargers will be leases for the 275 luxury suites at the new stadium. Those suites could generate more revenue than ticket sales for the tens of thousands of ordinary seats — which is probably one of the big reasons the teams left their old digs.

However, with two teams in one stadium, the arrangement is complicated.

Before the Rams and Chargers lease suites for their individual games, a sports marketing firm is expected to offer suites for use during all games at the stadium. The majority of that revenue, 62.5%, goes to stadium construction, with the rest split by the teams.

Scott Spencer, president of Suite Experience Group, a San Francisco firm that rents out luxury suites on behalf of leaseholders, estimates that individual team suites might go for $250,000 and the dual-use suits might fetch twice that.

Conservatively, we estimate that 50 dual-use suites might be leased, generating $4.7 million for each team and $15.6 million for the stadium. If the remaining 225 suites are sold out, each team would generate revenue of more than $56 million a year.