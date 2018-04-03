Ratkovich Co. sells interest in mixed-use Bloc project in downtown L.A.

Los Angeles developer Ratkovich Co. has sold its interest in the Bloc office, hotel and shopping complex in downtown Los Angeles to one of its financial partners, National Real Estate Advisors.
The two companies announced the deal for the Bloc, formerly known as Macy's Plaza, in a joint statement Monday. Terms of the sale were not disclosed.
Ratkovich's ambitious makeover of the city block-sized complex, at 7th and Flower streets, from a 1970s-era indoor mall to an outdoor center is nearly complete after a long process that was sometimes a struggle.
Last summer Ratkovich Co. acknowledged the project was a year and a half behind schedule. Unexpected construction issues slowed work and helped drive costs well over the original $180-million budget to more than $250 million, the company said.
Upgrades included turning a shabby old Sheraton hotel into a more upscale Sheraton Grand. The 33-story office tower was renovated and more entrances to the complex were created, including an underground portal to the 7th Street/Metro Center light rail station.
After the roof of the old mall was removed, much of the main floor was cut away to create a sunken, sunlight-filled public plaza. The formerly bunker-like exterior was opened up for new shops and the 2,000-car garage was renovated.
"It's a massive undertaking," company President Wayne Ratkovich said in June.
He couldn't be reached Monday, and Washington-based National Real Estate Advisors declined to comment beyond the joint statement. It included a prepared remark from Wayne Ratkovich saying that the sale of the company's interest in the Bloc freed it up to work on its other projects. They include a residential and office complex long underway in Alhambra and a planned makeover of the city of L.A.'s retail complex on the San Pedro waterfront.
"Now that the majority of the Bloc's critical construction components are completed," Ratkovich stated, "it is the appropriate time for the firm to focus on the San Pedro Public Market and the Alhambra."
Finishing touches to the Bloc will continue, National's president, Jeff Kanne, said in a statement. "We look forward to a big year for the project as we complete the lease-up over the coming months."
