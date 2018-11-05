Related Cos. secures financing for long-delayed Grand Avenue project

Related Cos. has secured $630 million in construction financing for the Grand, a massive Frank Gehry-designed retail, entertainment and hotel project that’s been planned for more than a decade.
The developer said in a news release Monday that German lender Deutsche Bank provided the financing and that work on the downtown project will begin this month. The project will replace an open-air parking structure — known as the Tinker Toy garage — located between 1st and 2nd streets along Grand Avenue, just across the street from the Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall.
The project, expected to cost about $1 billion, is scheduled to be completed by 2021. It will include 215,000 square feet of retail space, a 309-room hotel and 436 residences, 20% of which will be affordable.
The project got a financing boost last year when a large state-owned Chinese company infused the project with $290 million of capital, but there were doubts about its viability amid massive residential construction downtown in the years since it was first approved.
Gehry released new renderings of the project in January and at the time Related executive Ken Himmell said that he expected construction to begin by early fall.
Related got the contract to build the Grand Avenue project in 2004, but has repeatedly postponed work.