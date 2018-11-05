Developers of Gehry project on Grand Avenue say they've secured financing and will begin work this month

Related Cos. has secured $630 million in construction financing for the Grand, a massive Frank Gehry-designed retail, entertainment and hotel project that’s been planned for more than a decade.
The developer said in a news release Monday that German lender Deutsche Bank provided the financing and that work on the downtown project will begin this month. The project will replace an open-air parking structure — known as the Tinker Toy garage — located between 1st and 2nd streets along Grand Avenue, just across the street from the Gehry-designed Walt Disney Concert Hall.
The project, expected to cost about $1 billion, is scheduled to be completed by 2021. It will include 215,000 square feet of retail space, a 309-room hotel and 436 residences, 20% of which will be affordable.
Related got the contract to build the Grand Avenue project in 2004, but has repeatedly postponed work.
The project got a financing boost last year when a large state-owned Chinese company infused the project with $290 million of capital, but there were doubts about its viability amid massive residential construction downtown in the years since it was first approved.
Gehry released new renderings of the project in January and at the time Related executive Ken Himmell said that he expected construction to begin by early fall.
“We are excited that this important milestone has been achieved,” Himmel said Monday in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating with all of Los Angeles as we commence construction on this dynamic, transformational project that promises to remake and enliven the Grand Avenue artistic and cultural center of downtown.”
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis and and City Councilman Jose Huizar, who represent the Bunker Hill neighborhood, both released statements of support Monday for the long-planned project.
“I am pleased that the Grand has closed financing and we are moving to the next stage of this development,” said Solis, who also serves as the chairwoman of the Los Angeles Grand Avenue Authority, the joint-powers authority comprised of city and county officials overseeing development on Bunker Hill.
Other projects built there include the Broad contemporary art museum completed in 2015, Grand Park and the 19-story Emerson apartment tower completed in 2014.
“This project will create permanent jobs and build much-needed affordable housing in my district,” Solis said. “With Frank Gehry’s visionary design supporting a variety of community-supporting mixed-use development, I am excited for the future of Grand Avenue and the larger neighborhood.”
