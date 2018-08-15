L.A. County Supervisors approve temporary rent control ordinance for mobile homes

The vote on the temporary mobile-home controls was originally scheduled as a so-called urgency ordinance, which would’ve needed four “yes” votes and taken effect immediately. However, at the start of the meeting, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said he would abstain, and Supervisor Kathryn Barger said she would vote “no.” So the measure was brought up as a normal ordinance and passed 3 to 1, with Barger voting no and Ridley-Thomas abstaining. Supervisors Hahn, Sheila Kuehl and Hilda Solis voted yes.