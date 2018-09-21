After years of dramatic increases, rents are finally showing signs of slowing

Among those who stand to benefit from the slowdown is Darrell Alfonso, who with his girlfriend moved into a $2,115-a-month, one-bedroom in Palms on the Westside of Los Angeles in 2016. A year later, when their lease came up for renewal at the non-rent-controlled apartment, he expected a sizable increase. Instead, he said they signed up for another year at only $25 more a month, a 1.2% increase. That’s below even the maximum 3% allowed in L.A. rent-control buildings.