Landlords can't charge extra if tenants have service animals

It is true that a dog or cat has more potential to cause damage to the property than a prescription for medication does, and you certainly can expect a disabled tenant to be responsible for the behavior of a service animal. This means that the tenant is financially responsible for any damage to the unit, whether caused by a service dog or some other activity, and for respecting the rights of other tenants to the quiet enjoyment of the property. If a tenant's service dog is barking all night and disturbing other tenants, you may deal with that problem just as you would any other breach of the lease.