Restaurants that don't accept cash upset some customers, but they reap benefits

Thomas Nguyen switched two of his restaurants to no-cash — and then had a change of heart. Nguyen, whose has three Peli Peli South African fine dining restaurants and a Peli Peli Kitchen fast-casual location in the Houston area, transitioned one restaurant at the end of 2016 and the other last August. Less than 7% of his revenue was coming from cash, and he believed customers would largely be OK with the change.