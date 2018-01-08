Retail workers' jobs are transforming as shoppers' habits change

With new options and conveniences, there's never been a better time for shoppers. As for workers — well, not always.

The retail industry is being radically reshaped by technology, and nobody feels that disruption more starkly than 16 million American shelf stockers, salespeople, cashiers and other workers. The shifts are driven, like much in retail, by the Amazon effect — the explosion of online shopping and the related changes in consumer behavior and preferences.

As mundane tasks such as checkout and inventory are automated, employees are trying to deliver the kind of customer service the internet can't match.

So a Best Buy employee who used to sell electronics in the store is dispatched to customers' homes to help them choose just the right products. A Wal-Mart worker dashes in and out of the grocery aisles, hand-picks products for online shoppers and brings them to people's cars.

Yet even as responsibilities change — and in many cases, expand — the average growth in pay for retail workers isn't keeping pace with the rest of the economy. Some companies say that in the long run the transformation could mean fewer retail workers, though they may be better paid. But while some workers feel more satisfied, others find their jobs a lot less fun.

Bloomingdale's saleswoman Brenda Moses remembers the pre-internet era, when the upscale store was regularly filled with customers ready to buy. These days, department stores are less crowded and the customers who do come in can make price comparisons on their phones at the same time as they pepper staff with questions.

“You tell them everything, and then they look at you and say, ‘You know what? I think I will get it online,’” Moses said.

Moses has seen her commission rate rise to 6%, from 0.5%, but her hourly wage dropped from $19 to as low as $10 before it came back up to $14. Depending more on commissions means her income fluctuates — and that she's competing with her colleagues for each sale.

“Now,” Moses said, “you have to fight to make your money.”

The same could be said for the retailing industry overall. In 2017, 66,500 U.S. retail jobs disappeared (not taking into account jobs added in areas such as distribution and call centers). In the last decade, about 1 in 7 jobs have vanished in the hardest-hit sectors such as clothing and consumer electronics, said Frank Badillo, director of research at MacroSavvy LLC. Though department stores have suffered the most, smaller businesses also have struggled to compete with online sellers.

Many of the survivors are rushing to adapt. Of the retail jobs that remain, over the next decade as many as 60% either will be new kinds of roles or will involve revised duties, said Craig Rowley, senior client partner at Korn Ferry Hay Group, a human resources advisory firm. He estimated the number is about 10% now.

How fast retail jobs will change and what they'll look like depends on three factors, Rowley said: the pace at which online shopping advances; the speed at which robotics and other technology progress; and shifts in the minimum wage.

“Jobs for workers will get more interesting and be more impactful on the company's business,” Rowley said. “But the negative side is that there will be fewer entry-level jobs and there will be more pressure to perform.”

Some retail workers at the vanguard of the changes — such as Laila Ummelaila, a personal grocery shopper at a Wal-Mart store in Old Bridge, N.J. — speak glowingly of their new responsibilities.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., the nation's largest private employer, has scrutinized every job in its stores as it looks to leverage its more than 4,000 U.S. locations against Amazon.com Inc.'s internet dominance.

Wal-Mart now has 18,000 personal shoppers who fill online orders from store shelves, and 17,000 checkout hosts whose responsibilities are more extensive than the greeters of old, including keeping the area clean and making sure registers move efficiently. The company has also shifted workers from backroom clerical jobs and eliminated some overnight stocker positions in favor of more daytime sales help. The customers like the changes, company officials say, pointing to more than three years of sales growth at its established U.S. stores — a contrast with other, suffering retailers.

Ummelaila became a personal shopper after joining the company three years ago. To meet her store's goals, she must pick one item per 30 seconds. If she can't find something, she has to quickly get a substitute that's as good or better.

“You start to get to know the customers, you know what they like,” she said, “how they like their meat and how long they keep milk in the fridge.”

Best Buy Co., meanwhile, has begun a free service in key markets in which salespeople will sit with customers in their own homes and make recommendations on setting up a home office or designing a home theater system. Best Buy said shoppers spend more with a home visit than they do at the stores. The project follows Amazon, which reportedly has been testing a program that sends employees to shoppers' houses for free “smart home” recommendations.

At Steve Frederick's townhouse in Chicago, Billy Schuler offered advice about speakers that can be adjusted from a smartphone. Schuler, who had previously worked at Best Buy for 14 years, returned to the company to take on the new role.

“Customers are more relaxed when they are in their home,” he said. “We can do a walk-through of the house and see their needs.” He likes to “break the ice” by calling the person and chatting a day or two before the visit.

Frederick, who is spending close to $20,000 on the equipment, describes himself as “old school” and says he needed a lot of help. He said it was worthwhile.

“When you are spending that kind of money, you want to have someone come in and explain it,” he said.

Schuler declined to give specifics but said he is well compensated. Ummelaila said her pay went up to nearly $12 per hour, from $10, when she became a personal shopper.

Target Corp. credits its strategy of assigning dedicated sales staff in areas such as clothing, consumer electronics and beauty for helping increase sales, and it says having visual merchandisers create vignettes like shoppers would see in specialty stores inspires people to buy. “You are making an outfit and telling a story on each rack,” said Crystal Lawrence, who works at a Target store in Brooklyn, N.Y. She said she likes the variety in her new job, and Target says it plans to keep paying higher wages for those specialized roles.