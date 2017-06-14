U.S. retail sales slide 0.3%, the biggest drop in 16 months

Americans cut spending at gas stations, department stores and electronics shops in May as retail sales registered their biggest drop in 16 months, a cautionary sign for the economy.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that retail sales dropped 0.3%, the first decline since February and the sharpest since a 1% decrease in January 2016. Economists had expected sales to increase slightly in May after rising 0.4% in April.

Over the past year, retail sales have risen a solid 3.8%.

Last month, sales fell 2.8% at electronics stores, the biggest such drop since March 2016. They fell 2.4% at gasoline stations and 1% at department stores, which have struggled with competition from online retailers.

Economists have said they think consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity, will pick up in the spring and summer after a slow start to 2017. A slump in consumer spending early this year is a key reason the economy expanded at only a lackluster 1.2% annual pace in January through March.

The Trump administration has said it can accelerate economic growth to 3% a year by cutting taxes, loosening regulations and pouring money into roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects.

But President Trump's agenda has been held up by political turmoil and a lack of details from the administration. And economists are skeptical that Trump could overcome longer-term problems that weigh on economic growth, including an aging workforce and a slowdown in worker productivity.