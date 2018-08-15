U.S. retail sales rise as shoppers regain confidence

Americans shopped at a healthy pace in July, buying more cars, clothes and appliances, evidence that confident consumers are helping drive robust economic growth.
Retail sales rose at a 0.5% annual rate in July, after a 0.2% increase the previous month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. June's increase, though, was revised lower from a previous estimate of a 0.5% annual rate.
Consumers appear to be feeling upbeat and are in overall solid financial shape. The unemployment rate is near an 18-year low. And economic growth, along with hiring, has accelerated. On average, Americans are saving more, which may encourage future spending.
Sales last month rose at auto dealers and grocery stores and jumped at clothing shops. Americans boosted their spending at restaurants and bars at a 1.3% rate in July from June. Sales at gas stations increased at an 0.8% annual rate from a month earlier.
Spending at restaurants and bars jumped nearly 10% from a year earlier. That's a bigger increase than for online shopping, which rose 8.7% from a year earlier.
Some of last month's spending gains reflect higher prices, particularly at gas stations, where sales have jumped 22% in the past year.